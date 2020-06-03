Murphy Announces Opening Date For Bars, Outdoor Dining, These Towns Closing Entire Streets

Officials are continuing to loosen New Jersey's coronavirus lockdown.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced he'll be signing an executive order allowing restaurants and bars to begin offering in-person and outdoor dining on Monday, June 15.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) will be issuing a special ruling to allow liquor license-holders to apply for a one-time permit to expand their premises for service. Local ordinances must be complied with and municipal approval will be a requirement, the governor added.

Many towns have already announced the closure of local streets so bars and restaurants can safely use sidewalks and streets for business. So far, Hillsdale, Ridgewood, Hoboken and Red Bank have moved toward doing so (did we miss one? email clevine@dailyvoice.com ).

Establishments seeking the alcohol permit must be in compliance with local ordinances. Those will last until mid-October.

The moves come two days after the governor announced opening dates for outdoor dining, salons and nonessential retail stores.

"Our future is bright," Murphy said. "We will get there – but, first, we have to see our way through this emergency."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.