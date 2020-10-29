Murphy: 2nd COVID Wave Is Here

New Jersey's second COVID-19 wave is here.

That's what Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday, urging residents to "double down" on the practices that helped flatten the curve last spring: Stay six feet apart. Wash your hands. Wear a mask.

Cases and new hospital patients have been on the rise in New Jersey in the last several weeks.

Thursday marked the 12th day in a row that more than 1,000 new cases were reported. Murphy reported 1,477 new cases, along with deaths in the past 10 days

The recent outbreaks were largely due to small gatherings in homes, the governor said. Dozens of New Jersey schools have been reporting cases since resuming in-person classes. Some have closed and switched to remote learning only until 2021.

The Second Wave of coronavirus is no longer something off in the future.



It’s coming in now.



“After eight months, I understand, we understand, that we are all suffering from pandemic fatigue,” he said. “But this virus has been waiting for us to get lax in our personal responsibilities so it can come roaring back.”

