Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Woman Hospitalized After Horrific Bergen Fireworks Injury
News

MURDER-SUICIDE: Teen Boy Watched Dad Kill Mom In NJ Backyard, Relatives Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Rayanne McDonald Reven
Rayanne McDonald Reven Photo Credit: Facebook

Police were investigating a murder-suicide that brought police to a Mullica Township home July Fourth, they said.

Edward Reven 3rd., 53, killed Rayanne Reven, 53 and then himself in their backyard around midnight July Fourth, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A GoFundMe launched for Rayanne's children said the incident happened in front of her son, Jesse.

 More than $2,300 had been raised on the campaign as of noon on July 5.

A Facebook friend commented,  "She was a great friend, colleague, and a wonderful person."

This is an active investigation and no other information was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.