MURDER SUICIDE: Family Of Four Found Dead In Suburban Philly Home

Nicole Acosta
The deaths of four family members in their Chester County home Sunday afternoon are being investigated as murder suicides, authorities said.

Relatives called police for a welfare check at the West Whiteland Township home on the 100 block of Mountainview Road around 12:30 p.m., after they had been unable to reach the family for several days, according to local police and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

The cause was found to be murder-suicide and there was no threat to the general public, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. No further details were being released.

