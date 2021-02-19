MURDER SUICIDE: Connecticut Mom Intentionally Drove Son With Special Needs Into Lake, PD Says

A crash in which a Connecticut mom intentionally drove her son with special needs into Connecticut lake last summer has been ruled a murder-suicide, authorities said following a lengthy investigation.

Connie Crowell, 54, of Monroe, was behind the wheel of an SUV, with her 22-year-old son John Crowell in the passenger's seat, when she steered the vehicle into the Housatonic River in Seymour on July 31, 2020.

A nearby boater trying to rescue the Crowells said the driver refused to acknowledge or accept the boater's assistance and rescue efforts, Seymour Deputy Police Chief Roberto Rinaldi said.

The SUV sank into approximately 20 feet of water and ultimately overturned approximately 75 yards from the riverbank, Fox61 previously reported.

Crowell and her son both drowned.

Crowell, a longtime resident of Monroe, was known for her civic passion and was employed at Playtots Preschool in Easton as a teacher.

John, affectionately known as "Jack," was remembered as a happy kid -- always smiling, school district officials told the Monroe Sun.

