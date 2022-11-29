MURDER SUICIDE: Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend Then Himself In South Jersey, Authorities Say

A man killed himself after fatally shooting his girlfriend, authorities said.

Police were called to Ogden Road in Deptford at 6:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. They found the bodies of the resident, Erin Gatier, 47, and William Beattie, also 47, of Landisville, inside, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Autopsies performed on their bodies by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office found the incident was a murder-suicide, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, at 856-384-5524, or Deptford Township Police Detective Robert Jones at 856-845-6300.

Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

