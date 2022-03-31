MURDER SHOCKER: Ex-BF Cleared, Recent Lover Charged With Stabbing Leonia Woman To Death

UPDATE: Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against the former boyfriend of a Leonia woman found stabbed to death in her apartment last weekend and charged her most recent lover instead.

Authorities originally charged Andrae Daniels of Lodi with the March 26 murder of Alicia Arnone in her Grand Avenue garden apartment after he was fingered by reputed gang member Nile Diakos, 35, of Paterson and a second, unidentified witness, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

However, a continuing investigation by his Major Crimes Unit and Leonia police “cast serious doubt upon the alleged eyewitness statements,” the prosecutor said.

“Confronted with evidence developed during the investigation, one of the eyewitnesses recanted the identification of Andrae Daniels, while the other, Nile Diakos, was identified as the actual murderer,” he said. The identity of the second witness, who was connected to Arnone, will remain withheld for the time being.

Daniels -- also known as "Andre" or "Dre" -- was released from the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, March 30, once the charges against him were dropped, Musella said.

Diakos was seized and charged with first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

The announcement was made on Thursday, March 31, the day of Arnone's wake.

Authorities, family members and friends originally believed that the killer was Daniels after learning that he’d ignored a final restraining order she'd obtained after "multiple" incidents of domestic violence.

Arnone, 35, had a 13-year-old daughter with Daniels, a violent career criminal originally from Englewood with a criminal history two decades-long and mostly involving assaults, threats, harassment and violating restraining orders, records show.

Daniels most recently had been arrested for violating a restraining order and harassment on Jan. 5 of this year. A judge in Hackensack released him on Jan. 14 with conditions that investigators said he didn't follow.

Reports filed by investigators referred to statements by Diakos and the other witness that he’d found her stabbed dead last Saturday morning.

Diakos called Leonia police to the apartment at 9:59 a.m., a detective's report says.

Responding officers found Arnone "face down in a pool of blood at the top of the stairs," it says. "A knife was located near her head."

She'd been stabbed with a knife in the head and neck, the detective’s report says.

Arnone, who'd attended Palisades Park Junior-Senior High School decades ago, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 10:23 a.m.

