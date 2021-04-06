Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Attempted Bias Murder: Clifton Man Indicted In Knife Attack On Mexican Female Grocer
News

MURDER: NYC Man Busted With Gun In Lyndhurst Charged With Long Island Slaying

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Massenburg
Thomas Massenburg Photo Credit: LYNDHURST PD

A Queens man busted with a handgun in Lyndhurst earlier this year was charged with murder this week for a fatal shooting at a Fourth of July house party on Long Island last year.

Thomas Massenburg, 20, of Jamaica himself was wounded during a shootout over a woman, authorities said.

He remains held without bail in the Nassau County Correctional Center in Hempstead, charged with the murder of a 21-year-old Hempstead man and attempted murder of a man from Uniondale, 20.

Two groups got into it during the Independence Day gathering inside a home, one law enforcement official said, “and then the guns came out.”

Massenberg was recently arrested by the NYPD in Brooklyn on a possession of stolen property charge. Soon after, new evidence emerged linking him to the shooting.

Massenberg’s criminal history includes an arrest in Lyndhurst five months ago.

Officers responding to a Jan. 12 call of vehicles without license plates cruising the parking deck of a local apartment complex stopped a Honda Accord driven by Massenburg for having an expired temporary plate, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said at the time.

Smelling a strong odor of raw marijuana, Lt. Paul Haggerty looked inside and spotted a small box on the passenger-side floor that contained a .380-caliber handgun, Auteri told Daily Voice.

Massenburg remained held in the Bergen County Jail for a week before a Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack released him, with conditions, pending court action on a charge of unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.