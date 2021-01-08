‘Multitude Of Proceeds’ From Area Car Burglaries Found, Passaic Pair Pinched, Clifton PD Says

A caller led Clifton police to a pair of pre-dawn car burglars from Passaic, authorities said.

Officers responding to the 4 a.m. call from an Athenia Avenue resident stopped Angel Lucero, 22, and Joel Tula, 26 in a car nearby, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

They arrested both after finding a “multitude of proceeds” stolen from unlocked vehicles in Clifton and elsewhere, he said.

Lucero and Tula, who had prior arrests, were charged with burglary and theft and released pending hearings.

