Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Reported On Route 17

A multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 injured at least one driver.

The left lane remained open immediately after the crash on the southbound highway at the Essex Street exit in Rochelle Park shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

Two cars and a tractor-trailer were involved, witnesses said. The injured driver climbed out before being taken to the hospital, they said.

Rochelle Park and Maywood police, as well as medics and an ambulance, both from Hackensack University Medical Center, were among the first responders.

