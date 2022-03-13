Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Award-Winning US Journalist Killed In Ukraine By Russians, Say Police Alongside Photo Of Body
News

Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Reported On Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Southbound Route 17 in Rochelle Park.
Southbound Route 17 in Rochelle Park. Photo Credit: James Bohan

A multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 injured at least one driver.

The left lane remained open immediately after the crash on the southbound highway at the Essex Street exit in Rochelle Park shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

Two cars and a tractor-trailer were involved, witnesses said. The injured driver climbed out before being taken to the hospital, they said.

Rochelle Park and Maywood police, as well as medics and an ambulance, both from Hackensack University Medical Center, were among the first responders.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.