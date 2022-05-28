Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Multi-Vehicle Crash Ends Paterson Police Pursuit

Jerry DeMarco
Crash scene at 7th Avenue and East 26th Street in Paterson.
Crash scene at 7th Avenue and East 26th Street in Paterson. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

A police pursuit ended with a multi-vehicle crash at an intersection on Paterson's east side.

The crash involving a stolen Toyota Camry, an SUV and another sedan at the corner of 7th Avenue and East 26th Street near McLean Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. Friday ignited a fire in one of the vehicles.

Firefighters also were needed for an extrication, responders said.

At least one suspect was taken into custody, they said.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries, although at least one was considered life-threatening.

