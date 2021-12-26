MUGSHOT: Man Accused Of Shooting Parents At NY Mansion On Christmas Held For Extradition In NJ

UPDATE: A fleeing driver captured in Mahwah after police said he shot his parents in their $3 million Long Island mansion on Christmas morning will remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending an extradition hearing, local law enforcement authorities said.

Dino Tomassetti, a 29-year-old bodybuilding personal trainer from the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, is charged locally with being a fugitive from justice. He remains held on a detainer out of Nassau County pending extradition proceedings.

The severity of charges that Tomassetti faces in Nassau County will depend on the respective conditions of his parents.

Rocco Tomassetti, 65, and Vincenza Marsicano-Tomassetti, 64, both required surgery following the double shooting shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday on Seawane Drive in the village of Hewlett Harbor on the island's South Shore, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.Vincenza Tomassetti was shot in the head and her husband in the back, responders said. Rocco Tomassetti was considered in more serious condition, they said.

Dino Tomassetti's late grandfather -- for whom he was named -- was an Italian immigrant whose construction company helped form the Manhattan skyline. His projects included Goldman Sachs's headquarters near Ground Zero and the Bank of America headquarters. Federal authorities also linked him to organized crime.

Rocco Tomassetti operated Empire Transit Mix, which provided the concrete for the Freedom Tower, among other projects.

Daily Voice broke the news of Dino Tomassetti's arrest Christmas afternoon.

Police who had responded to a call of a disturbance at his parents' broadcast the license plate number of the Cadillac Escalade he fled in. What they didn't say at the time was that they were also tracking the SUV via GPS.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, New York State Police troopers requested assistance from Mahwah police as they followed the vehicle from the New York Thruway to southbound Route 17.

Police shut down the highway and the vehicle stopped near Ramapo Valley Road.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 235-pound Tomassetti -- who's recently benched more than 550 pounds and dead-lifted 725 -- was taken into custody without incident, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.