Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: North Arlington Mom Slain In Murder-Suicide Was Pregnant, Authorities Say
News

Mud-Soaked Morris Driver Flushed From Brook After Fleeing Rochelle Park Traffic Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tajay Turner
Tajay Turner Photo Credit: ROCHELLE PARK PD

A speeding Morris County driver who ran from a traffic stop was flushed from a nearby brook by Rochelle Park police before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

Tajay Turner, 25, of Rockaway at first tried to elude Officer Chris Kiszka on Rochelle Avenue in his Honda Accord but eventually pulled over on West Passaic Street shortly after midnight, Detective Lt. James DePreta said.

Turner told the officer that he didn’t have any ID, then began sweating profusely while providing what appeared to be a false name, DePreta said.

After following Kiszka directive to step out of the car, Turner bolted, the lieutenant said.

He ran through the Shop Rite parking lot, then crossed over Plaza Way before eventually jumping into the Sprout Brook, DePreta said.

Kiszka and Officer Jorge Orihuela cut Turner off moments later and got him out of the muddy water.

Turner, who was once a running back and defensive back on the Morris Hills High School varsity football team, has previous drug-related arrests, records show.

Rochelle Park police charged him with resisting arrest, obstruction and hindering apprehension. Turner also received several motor vehicle summonses.

Police turned him over to the Morris County sheriff’s officers for transportation to their county jail on an outstanding warrant.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.