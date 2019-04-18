Mt. Olive PD: Handcuffed Suspect Nabbed After Bolting Into Woods

A man in handcuffs didn't get very far after Mount Olive police said he bolted during an arrest.

Officers responding to a suspicious-person call Wednesday night found 19-year-old Johnathon Cruz of Oxford parked in his 2015 Acura at the end of Lenape Trail, Cpl. Marianne Wurtemberg said.

A computer check turned up an active warrant from the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, she said.

Cruz was cuffed, but as the officer unlocked his patrol vehicle, he took off into the woods, Wurtemberg said.

Mt. Olive officers set up a perimeter, summoned a Morris County sheriff's K9, then found Cruz a short time later, the corporal said.

Cruz charged with escape, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstruction. He remained held at the Morris County Correctional Facility on Thursday, pending a detention hearing.

