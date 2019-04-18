Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Jersey Listeria Infection Among Eight In U.S. Linked To Deli Meats, Cheeses
News

Mt. Olive PD: Handcuffed Suspect Nabbed After Bolting Into Woods

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Police found Johnathon Cruz, 19 of Oxford, in his 2015 Acura parked at the end of Lenape Trail around 9 p.m. Wednesday night while responding to a report of a suspicious male, Mt. Olive Police Cpl. Marianne Wurtemberg said.
Police found Johnathon Cruz, 19 of Oxford, in his 2015 Acura parked at the end of Lenape Trail around 9 p.m. Wednesday night while responding to a report of a suspicious male, Mt. Olive Police Cpl. Marianne Wurtemberg said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man in handcuffs didn't get very far after Mount Olive police said he bolted during an arrest.

Officers responding to a suspicious-person call Wednesday night found 19-year-old Johnathon Cruz of Oxford parked in his 2015 Acura at the end of Lenape Trail, Cpl. Marianne Wurtemberg said.

A computer check turned up an active warrant from the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, she said.

Cruz was cuffed, but as the officer unlocked his patrol vehicle, he took off into the woods, Wurtemberg said.

Mt. Olive officers set up a perimeter, summoned a Morris County sheriff's K9, then found Cruz a short time later, the corporal said.

Cruz charged with escape, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstruction. He remained held at the Morris County Correctional Facility on Thursday, pending a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.