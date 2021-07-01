Motorized Bicycle Rider, 64, Seriously Injured In Rutherford Crash

A 64-year-old Rutherford man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck on a motorized bicycle Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A 62-year-old male driver hit the victim in a borough crosswalk while turning at West Passaic and Mortimer avenues shortly before 5 p.m., Police Chief John Russo said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with significant lower leg injuries that Russo said weren't considered life-threatening.

Borough firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill, the chief noted.

The driver was cited for failing to stop, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.