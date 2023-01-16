Motorist From Waldwick Charged In DWI Hit-And-Run: Franklin Lakes PD

A motorist from Waldwick was intoxicated when police in Franklin Lakes found her and her disabled Jeep near the scene of a single-vehicle hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

Andrea L. Wilkin, 44, was turning left onto Ewing Avenue from Franklin Lake Road when her 2021 Wrangler left the roadway and smashed into a curb shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Capt. Mark McCombs said.

Wilkin, who apparently wasn’t injured, drove her partially disabled vehicle off instead of waiting for police, the captain said on Monday, Jan. 16.

The Jeep broke down up the road on George Street near Ramapo High School, which is where they found her, he said.

Wilkin was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a crash and failing to report an accident following an investigation by Officer Matthew Garrison and Sgt. William Zangara, McCombs said.

She was released to a responsible adult pending a hearing. The Wrangler was towed and impounded.

