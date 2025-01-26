Motorist, 88, In Early-Model Sedan Hits Pedestrians At Englewood Monument

Two pedestrians were struck at the monument circle in Englewood early Wednesday by a sedan driven by an 88-year-old city resident, authorities said.

The men were in the crosswalk at the World War Memorial, crossing West Palisade Avenue from Bennett Road toward Tenafly Road, when they were struck by the 2000 Toyota Corolla as it headed east on West Palisade shortly after 7:30 a.m., Lt. Fred Pulice said.

One of them -- 67 years old from Englewood -- was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with may have been a dislocated right shoulder, Pulice said.

The other -- 59 years old from Bergenfield -- was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with leg pain, the lieutenant said.

No summonses or charges were immediately issued, Pulice said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.