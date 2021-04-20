Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Franklin Lakes PD: Mid-Afternoon DWI Driver's Sedan Hits Mailboxes, Sign, Guard Rail
News

Motorcyclists In Predawn Police Pursuit From Popular Fair Lawn Tavern Surrender

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn police
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

Two motorcyclists who recklessly eluded police during a pre-dawn chase that began outside a popular Fair Lawn tavern turned themselves in to face charges, authorities said.

An officer who responded to a call that the men were drunk when they left the Dutch House on Fair Lawn Avenue chased the pair into Saddle Brook before losing them shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Both Nicholas Jacobson, 24, of Saddle Brook, and Nicholas Ryan, 23, of Middlesex were later identified with help from Saddle Brook police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, Metzler said.

They later turned surrendered at headquarters and were charged with a host of offenses before being released pending a hearing, he said.

Charges include eluding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to signal a turn, failure to maintain a single lane, failure to obey a traffic signal and operating with a noisy muffler, the sergeant said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.