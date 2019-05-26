Motorcyclist's Facebook Post Before Fatal Sussex County Crash Will Give You Goosebumps

Hours before he was killed in a Sussex County crash, motorcyclist Jesse Dunn was taking in the idyllic moment alongside Greenwood Lake.

"Beautiful day to be out on the bike," 38-year-old Dunn of Unionville, N.Y., wrote on Facebook around 4 p.m. Saturday.

He shared a photo of his Kawasaki motorcycle and the view from Emerald Point Restaurant & Marina.

That evening around 8:30, Dunn was killed after his bike crossed over to the other side of Loomis Avenue and struck the front of a northbound Hyundai Elantra in Wantage, New Jersey State Police said.

The female driver of the Hyundai was taken to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, but was stable as of Sunday, police said.

Dunn's friends commented on his post in shock.

"I wish I would have called you," one wrote.

"I can’t believe you were taken mere hours after this photo," another added. "It doesn’t seem real."

The crash was under investigation Sunday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.