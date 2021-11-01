Contact Us
Motorcyclist Killed In Route 4 Crash With Deer

View of eastbound Route 4 from the Margaret Street overpass. Photo Credit: News12 New Jersey

A motorcyclist was killed early Monday when he struck a deer on Route 4 in Teaneck, responders said.

The 58-year-old motorcyclist from River Vale was ejected and landed in the middle of the roadway of the eastbound highway after hitting a four-point buck, they said.

He was then struck by at least one vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene just past the Margaret Street overpass near Teaneck High School, they said.

The motorcycle landed on its side near a bus shelter further on up the road.

The eastbound highway remained closed through the morning rush, with backups through Paramus, as the Bergen County Sheriff's Office investigated along with the Bergen County prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.

