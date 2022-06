A 50-something motorcyclist died in a crash while exiting Route 3 in Rutherford, responders said.

The borough resident was leaving the westbound highway when the crash occurred at the Ridge Road exit shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, they said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he'd struck the barrier rail on his own or another vehicle was involved.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.