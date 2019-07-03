Contact Us
Breaking News: Deaf, Blind Dog Dumped In Bergen Industrial Area Last Year Dies
News

Motorcyclist, 22, Airlifted With Serious Injuries After Sussex County Crash

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: COURTESY: New Jersey State Police

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after overturning in Green.

Mackenzie Brennan, of Pennsylvania, was headed northbound on County Road 517 when his Kawasaki overturned just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, New Jersey State Police said.

The bike struck a guardrail ejecting the driver at milepost 24.8, NJSP said.

Brennan was airlifted to Saint Clare's Denville Hospital with serious injuries, but was stable as of Wednesday morning, according to NJSP.

