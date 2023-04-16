Most-Wanted Fugitive Captured At Newark Airport Gets 8 Years, No Parole, For Child Porn: Feds

A wanted pedophile from Canada who was captured at Newark Airport after 17 years on the run was sentenced to a plea-bargained eight years in federal prison for trafficking child porn.

Perth De – also known as Parthasarthie Kapoor -- had been one of Canada’s “Ten Most Wanted” fugitives when U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents nabbed him on Jan. 21, 2020 as he tried to fly to his native India.

An examination of several cellphones in his luggage “revealed numerous videos of children being sexually abused,” a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

Some of the videos had been distributed via at least one of the phones, it says.

Montreal police had accused Kapoor, a permanent Canadian resident, of sexually assaulting five boys between 7 and 14 years old after luring them to his home.

When he learned that he was wanted, Kapoor fled to the United States in 2003 and eventually settled in the Bronx, authorities said.

Kapoor, 53, took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential outcomes of a trial, pleading guilty last August to possessing and distributing child pornography.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo sentenced Kapoor in Newark this past Monday to five years of supervised release.

Kapoor must serve the entire sentence because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

He's expected to be turned over to Canadian authorities after that.

