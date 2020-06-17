Most Popular Ice Cream Shops In Bergen County

Craving a sweet treat to cool you down on a hot summer day? Here are several ice cream shops you can try today in Bergen County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Scroll down for the complete list.

Van Dyk’s Ice Cream, Ridgewood: Boasting a 4.7/5-star rating on Google, Van Dyk’s is a cash-only spot known for churning its own homemade ice cream with both traditional and gourmet flavors like raspberry truffle, salted caramel pretzel and blueberry pie. 145 Ackerman Avenue

Ice Cream on Grand, Englewood: Variety is key at Ice Cream on Grand, which also earned an impressive 4.7/5-star Google rating. Specialty flavors include dulce de leche, marble crunch and passion fruit. 523 Grand Avenue

Conrad’s Confectionery, Westwood: The combo ice cream/candy shop has been around for nearly a century, and judging from its 4.7/5-star Google rating, its candy chefs have mastered their confectionery craftsmanship. Stop in to sample homemade chocolates as well as frozen treats like ice cream sandwiches, dark chocolate covered frozen bananas and ice cream pies. 107 Westwood Avenue

Ernie’s Ice Cream, Mahwah: Ernie’s is known for dishing up a series of creative and ‘Ernielicious’ concoctions. With a 4.7/5-star Google rating, the shop offers groundbreaking and mouthwatering flavor combinations such as peanut butter pie (peanut butter ice cream with chopped peanut butter cups and graham cracker swirl), maple French toast (French toast ice cream with a maple syrup swirl and maple candy pieces) and I Scream For Cake (cake batter ice cream with cake pieces, rainbow sprinkles and buttercream frosting). 78 Franklin Turnpike

Bischoff's, Teaneck: Since 1934, the fourth generation-run shop gives customers an old-fashioned experience. Think ice cream soda fountains, spinning stools and paper hat- and bow tie -wearing staff. There are more than 40 flavors of ice cream -- make a hot fudge sundae, a milkshake or a cone. 468 Cedar Lane ,Teaneck.

