Morristown Student Who Used Racial Slur In Snapchat Video Loses Spot On Cornell Football Team

A Morristown native bound for Cornell University lost his spot on the Ivy League university's football team after someone captured him using a racial slur in a Snapchat video, reports say.

Nathan Panza, a graduate of Morristown-Beard High School and rising Cornell freshman, was heard using the N-word in a video recorded on Snapchat around 1 a.m. Sunday, June 21, Cornell Sun reports.

Panza’s high school classmate and an incoming University of Richmond freshman Adam Giaquinto reportedly recorded the video.

After Panza uses the slur, Giaquinto points the camera back toward him and mentions George Floyd, before using the slur himself.

The video was circulated on Twitter, with many users tagging Cornell’s account urging the school to take action.

Panza’s participation on the school’s football team has been suspended indefinitely, though some Twitter users say the punishment is not enough and are encouraging more action from both Cornell and University of Richmond officials.

“Are these the type of students you accept into your university?” one user wrote as a response to the video.

A statement released by Morristown-Beard Headmaster Peter Caldwell and Board of Trustees President John Fay called the video “offensive and hurtful,” adding that the school’s policies “do not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Cornell’s admission policy states that the school “reserves the right to revoke an offer of admission under certain circumstances, and at any time.”

Meanwhile, Panza said in a statement that he is working to “be part of the solution.”

“I plan to better educate myself on the issues of racism and injustice in America, as I want to be part of the solution and not the problem,” Panza told Cornell Sun.

“The label ‘racist’ is not something I can live with and I will work to prove that every day for the rest of my life. It is my humble hope that I will come out of this incident as a better ally, better friend and better person."

Photo by Kenneth C. Zirkel

