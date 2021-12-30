Morristown HS Student Hospitalized With Mono, Pneumonia Faces Long Road To Recovery

Support is on the rise for the family of a Morristown High School senior who has been hospitalized for the past two months with multiple infections.

Bence Rosenberg has been hospitalized since Halloween after contracting mononucleosis, which led to severe pneumonia, sepsis, and a fungal infection, GoFundMe founder Christopher Carcich wrote.

After spending 44 days in the intensive care unit, the varsity track and field player was transferred to a rehabilitation center, where he faces a long road to recovery.

"The road ahead for Bence will be long and tough, with much time to spent in rehabilitation," Carcich noted.

As of Dec. 30, more than $8,300 had been raised on the fundraiser for Rosenberg, who is described as a "fun-loving, outgoing young man."

Despite making some progress in the center over the last two weeks, there is no estimated date for when he will be able to return home.

Rosenberg is scheduled to graduate in the spring.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.