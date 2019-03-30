Morristown Family Lawsuit: Daughter With Anxiety Was Bullied By Bridgewater School Counselor

The Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School and district are facing a lawsuit from a set of parents claiming that their disabled daughter's school counselor bullied and harassed her, NJ.com reports .

The parents met with the counselor in the beginning of the 2017-18 school year when they moved from Morristown to Bridgewater, the suit says. The counselor apparently laughed in their faces and "I have never heard of anything so ridiculous before, having anxiety and a fear of heat/fainting," NJ.com says.

The counselor has continuously bullied the student, and her parents are accusing the school of violating the New Jersey Anti Bullying Bill of Rights Act and the state’s Law Against Discrimination, disability discrimination and having a hostile educational environment, according to the civil suit filed in Somerset County Superior Court.

The student was admitted to a clinic following acts of self-harm, and was permitted to return to school on a modified scheduled when the counselor said: “You can get to school, you just do not want to," the suit says.

The counselor also told the student her anxiety was "learned behavior," NJ.com says.

An internal investigation by the superintendent's office did not find any evidence of bullying or harassment, the media outlet reports.

