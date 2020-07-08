Morristown-Beard Grad Captured Using Racial Slur In Snapchat Video Pulls Out Of Cornell

Morristown-Beard graduate Nathan Panza won't be attending Cornell after his spot on the football team was rescinded following the release of a video featuring him using a racial slur, reports say.

The video of Panza using the racial slur was first recorded on Snapchat and posted to Twitter on June 21. David Archer, head coach of Cornell's football team, removed Panza from the team the following day.

A petition calling for Panza’s expulsion was created June 23, which has garnered nearly 500 supporters.

Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management later said they were looking into Panza’s future at the university.

“We recognize the hurt and distress that the video has caused and are looking into the situation,” officials said in a June 24 tweet.

A Cornell spokesman did not specify whether Panza withdrew his acceptance voluntarily or whether it was initiated by university officials, the report said.

Meanwhile, Adam Giaquinto, the Morristown-Beard graduate who recorded the video, also lost his offer to attend the University of Richmond for mocking George Floyd’s death and using a racial slur himself.

