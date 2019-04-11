Morristown Bar Owner Sues Town, Mayor

Morristown and its mayor are facing a lawsuit filed by a local bar owner claiming he and others were victims of cruel and malicious attacks, a new report says.

James Cavanaugh, who owns Iron Bar and Revolution Social Brew House on South Street, filed the lawsuit against the town and Mayor Timothy Dougherty this month in U.S. District Court, the DailyRecord reports.

The feud began in 2010 when Cavanaugh rejected Dougherty's request to invest in Iron Bar, the article says. Since then, Dougherty has "made it his personal goal to limit any chances [Cavanaugh] might have at success," the suit says.

The suit alleges that the town limited Revolution Social Brew House's hours to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays without proper reason or explanation, according to the DailyRecord.

Photo by Google Maps

"At that time, and continuing to this day, there is no other operating establishment within the town that possesses a liquor license requiring alcohol service to discontinue before 2 a.m.," the lawsuit says. "[Those hours] are peak business for Revolution."

Cavanaugh was denied a third operating license for Gran Cantina, a proposed third South Street business by Morristown and its mayor, the article says.

He is seeking punitive, compensatory and other damages; attorney fees; court-related expenses; injunctive relief against town restrictions; and demanding a jury trial.

