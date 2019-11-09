Morris Prosecutor: Woman Doctored Medical Records In Family Court Case

A Franklin woman was charged with forgery, perjury and falsifying records after she submitted bogus medical invoices in a family court case, authorities said Wednesday.

Lynneann K. Groves, 37, filed the documents with the Family Part of Superior Court’s Chancery Division in March, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

“The documents were allegedly medical invoices totaling $2,800,” Knapp said, adding that investigators from his office’s Fraud Unit determined that they were phony.

“The investigation also revealed several alterations to the original invoices,” with amounts claimed on several of them that were “greater than actually billed by the medical provider,” the prosecutor said.

Groves signed the required certification attesting that the documented information was true and accurate and acknowledging that she’d be subject to criminal penalties for lying, he added.

Knapp thanked members of his Specialized Crimes’ Fraud Unit and the Chancery Division’s Family Part of New Jersey Superior Court, which handles cases involving marriage, parentage, custody, child support, domestic violence and juvenile matters.

