North Passaic Daily Voice
Morris County Teens Called In To U-17 United States Men's National Team

Cecilia Levine
John Tolkin and Peter Stroud, both of Morris County, have been call in to the U.S. Soccer under-17 national team ahead of the CONCACAF U-17 Championship.
Photo Credit: John Tolkin FACEBOOK/Peter Stroud TWITTER

A pair of Morris County teens have been called in to the U.S. Soccer under-17 national team ahead of the CONCACAF U-17 Championship.

John Tolkin, 17 of Chatham, is a New York Red Bulls Academy defensive midfielder. He joins the U-17s for the fourth time this cycle.

Peter Stroud, 17 of Chester, is a central midfielder for West Ham United, based in England. He left the Red Bulls last summer and joined WHU.

USA will face Canada on May 2, Barbados May 4 and Guatemala May 6.

Click here for the complete roster.

