Breaking News: Peloton Recalls Treadmills After 72 Injuries, 1 Child Death Reported
News

Morris County Sergeant Severely Hurt In ‘Devastating’ Accident Retires After Nearly 30 Years

Valerie Musson
Sgt DiStasio with members of the police department, both active and retired, as well as receiving a commemorative plaque and kind words from Sheriff Gannon, County Commissioner Douglas Cabana and Mt Arlington Borough Council President Jack Delaney Photo Credit: Mount Arlington Police via Facebook
A Morris County police sergeant severely hurt in a car accident is celebrating his retirement after approaching three decades in law enforcement.

Mount Arlington Sgt. James DiStasio walked out of police headquarters for the last time last Friday, April 30, according to a Facebook post from the department.

DiStasio, who was born and raised in Mount Arlington, has spent the last 26.5 years pursuing a law enforcement career and being an active community member in schools as a DARE and LEAD instructor.

“[He] spent his entire adult life to this point serving the community he loved,” the department said.

However, DiStasio suffered “devastating” injuries after being hit by a car in December 2018 at the age of 46.

The longtime police sergeant had to “learn how to walk again” as part of his extensive rehabilitation, one of DiStasio’s acquaintances said at the time, according to HopatcongLakeRegionalNews.

Despite the intensity of his injuries, DiStasio has come a long way since the accident, his fellow officers say.

“He used his abundance of energy as an avid athlete to make great strides in his recovery,” the department said.

“We wish him well as he begins the next chapter of his life and look forward to seeing him frequently.”

