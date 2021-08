A lucky New Jersey Lottery player won $1,000 a week for life in Morris County.

The CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls drawn from the Monday, August 9 drawing.

The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 29, 32 and 35. The Cash Ball was: 01.

The lucky ticket was purchased from Valencia Deli on Richards Avenue in Dover.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.