Morris County Landscaping Company Agrees To Compensate Workers Owed $530G In Overtime

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Fullerton Grounds Maintenance will be compensating employees half a million owed in overtime.
Fullerton Grounds Maintenance will be compensating employees half a million owed in overtime. Photo Credit: Fullerton Grounds Maintenance Facebook

A Morris County-based landscaping company that stiffed its employees nearly half a million legally required in overtime has agreed to pay them the owed money, the NJ Department of Labor said.

A six-month investigation found that Kenvil-based Fullerton Grounds Maintenance workers had not been paid $529,898.12 collectively in overtime for time worked more than 40 hours per week.

The more than 25-year-old company was also found to have made illegal deductions for uniforms and other items not permitted by the New Jersey Wage Payment Law.

“We are not allowing any business to get away with this type of egregious wage theft,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

“Our state is a better place to live and work when the field is level and all employers play by the same set of rules.”

Fullerton Grounds Maintenance agreed to pay $40,150.38 in improper deductions and $57,004.85 in administrative fees, plus $20,000 in penalties to NJDOL, which must be paid by June 30.

