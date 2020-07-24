Morris County K-9 Who Won A&E Series Hit With Glass Bottle, Punched By Unruly Man During Arrest

Kai, the Morris County police K-9 who won A&E Series "America’s Top Dog" needed stitches but is doing OK after being punched and hit with a glass bottle by a combative man during an arrest in Dover, reports say.

Dover police were called to an East Blackwell Street apartment for a tenant saying their apartment had been flooded with water coming through the ceiling on Friday, June 5, DailyRecord reports.

The upstairs resident, identified as Thomas O'Connor, refused to speak with police but was "naked and exposing himself" through a window, the report said. O'Connor was also described as combative and tried to spit on police at the scene, according to the report.

Officers with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (SERT) arrived — Kai in tow — and made multiple attempts to get O’Connor to leave his apartment to talk, the report said.

O’Connor allegedly continued to deny officers’ requests and was seen throwing items from the window.

SERT officers then forcibly entered O’Connor’s apartment. He began to throw glass picture frames and various furniture toward officers before using broken pieces of glass to try and stab them, the report said.

Kai, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was prompted to assist after O’Connor continued to refuse officers’ requests. He was subsequently hit with a bottle and punched in the side of the head, according to the report.

O’Connor, who reportedly caused more than $2,000 in water damages, was placed under arrest. Kai was taken to a veterinarian, who gave him stitches in one paw and determined that he did not have a head injury.

Click here for more from DailyRecord.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.