Morris County Doctor Convicted In Bunny Slope Attack On Boy, 12

A jury found Morris County Dr. Samuel Caruthers guilty of stabbing a then-12-year-old boy with a ski pole on a Mountain Creek bunny slope in 2016, reports say.

Caruthers, 47 of Mountain Lakes, was found guilty Wednesday of child endangerment, simple assault, a disorderly persons offense and unlawful weapon possession, the New Jersey Herald reports.

His attorney intends on filing a motion to overturn the verdict, the report says.

The boy sustained a bruised rib and busted lip after being punched several times by the doctor on the mountain, after he accidentally snowboarded into Caruthers' 10-year-old son, according to the New Jersey Herald.

Caruthers' sentencing is scheduled for May 24. He is listed as having offices in Hamburg, Hackettstown and Boonton.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.