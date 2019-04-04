Contact Us
Morris County Doctor Convicted In Bunny Slope Attack On Boy, 12

Cecilia Levine
A jury found Morris County Dr. Samuel Caruthers guilty of stabbing a then-12-year-old boy with a ski pole on a Mountain Creek bunny slope in 2016, reports say.
Photo Credit: Mountain Creek Facebook

A jury found Morris County Dr. Samuel Caruthers guilty of stabbing a then-12-year-old boy with a ski pole on a Mountain Creek bunny slope in 2016, reports say.

Caruthers, 47 of Mountain Lakes, was found guilty Wednesday of child endangerment, simple assault, a disorderly persons offense and unlawful weapon possession, the New Jersey Herald reports.

His attorney intends on filing a motion to overturn the verdict, the report says.

The boy sustained a bruised rib and busted lip after being punched several times by the doctor on the mountain, after he accidentally snowboarded into Caruthers' 10-year-old son, according to the New Jersey Herald.

Caruthers' sentencing is scheduled for May 24. He is listed as having offices in Hamburg, Hackettstown and Boonton.

