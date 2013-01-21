Morris County Cyclist Thrown 30 Feet In Brutal Crash Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury

A Morris County cyclist suffered a traumatic brain injury and several broken bones after he was struck by a car.

Jim Rooney, of Mendham, was out taking a 30-mile bike ride on Dec. 26 when he was hit by a car despite having the right of way, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.

Rooney was thrown 30 feet during the crash, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury and serious orthopedic injuries, including several broken bones, the fundraiser says.

Rooney was taken to Morristown Medical Center, where he remained in the ICU for about two weeks before being transferred to the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, according to the campaign, launched by Megan McDowell.

“The Rooney family, including their two teenage children, are an extremely close-knit team who are loved by many,” McDowell writes. “To say they are devastated by what has happened is an understatement.”

“Because of pandemic restrictions, Jim’s family has not been allowed to visit him since the accident, which has caused a huge emotional strain.”

To make matters worse, Rooney’s medical insurance won’t cover the full cost of the rehabilitation he requires.

The family is also left with the loss of income and the cost of modifying their home for Rooney’s needs.

“Carolyn has been forced to take a leave of absence from work to manage Jim’s care and family needs, resulting in additional stress and loss of income,” writes McDowell.

“Not all of the extraordinary expenses will be covered, therefore 100% of this fund will go directly to assuring that all of Jim’s care needs are met.”

More than $64,500 had been raised for the family as of Friday, putting the family more than one-fifth of the way to the campaign’s $250,000 goal in just four days.

“Please donate what you can, share this fund with your family and friends, and please keep the Rooneys in your daily prayers,” McDowell concludes.

“The Rooneys have given so much love to others. It is our hope that we can now offer love and support back to them.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Send Love to the Rooney Family’ on GoFundMe.

