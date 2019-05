An off-duty Morris County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant was charged with driving under the influence, court records show.

William Williams, a 13-year- veteran with the department, was driving on Route 46 near Valley Road in Little Falls when he was arrested around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com initially reported.

He was served a reckless driving summons and a DUI. A first appearance was scheduled in May.

