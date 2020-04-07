Morris County Assisted Living Staffer, 61, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Resident, 82

A 61-year-old senior assisted living facility staffer is accused of sexually assaulting an 82-year-old female resident, said authorities who charged him.

Anthony Ligon, of Morristown, "committed a sexual assault and act of sexual contact" on an 82-year-old woman who lives at the Arbor Terrace Senior Living Facility in Morris Plains July 3, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release.

Ligon, who works as a maintenance technician at the facility, was charged with sexual assault and criminal sexual contact, and was being held at the Morris County Jail

The facility issued a statement Saturday saying it takes any allegation of misconduct seriously and does not tolerate any form of abuse.

"While we cannot provide details on the alleged incident because there is an ongoing investigation, what we can tell you is that we acted swiftly, immediately calling the police, notifying the resident’s family, suspending the staff member in question and reporting the allegation to the New Jersey Department of Health," the facility said.

"We are working with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation. Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of the residents entrusted to our care — they are our family."

Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to call the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200 or the Morris Plains Police Department at 973-538-2284.

