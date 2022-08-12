MORNING MESS: Dump Truck Tips On Route 46

A good Samaritan pulled a driver from an overturned dump truck following a crash that jammed eastbound Route 46 during the Friday morning rush, responders said.

The truck landed on the driver's side at the Totowa/Little Falls border just past the McBride Avenue exit following a crash, spilling dirt on the roadway, shortly before 8 a.m.

Members of the Little Falls Eagle Rescue Squad took the driver to a local hospital. His condition couldn't immediately be determined. Nor was it instantly clear whether there were other victims.

Two heavy-duty wreckers were needed to right the truck.

New Jersey State Police and their colleagues from Little Falls and Woodland Park responded along with Little Falls firefighters.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.