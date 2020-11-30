More Than 20 Vehicles Broken Into Overnight In Franklin Lakes

Cash, credit cards, a driver’s license and checkbooks were among the valuables taken in a staggering 21 overnight vehicle burglaries in Franklin Lakes, authorities said Monday.

“Car burglaries, as well as car thefts, occur periodically throughout the year,” Capt. John Bakelaar said. “The holiday season provides even more opportunity for thieves.”

Look no further than the south side of Route 208, where thieves broke into vehicles before dawn Sunday on Oak Lane, Haven Road, Cobblestone Court, Hickory Hill Road, Oak Haven Lane, Iron Latch Road, Greenfield Hill, Pinecroft Court, Galloping Hill Road and Horseshoe Trail.

“No items were stolen from 12 of the vehicles,” Bakelaar said. “Cash, credit cards, radar detector, a driver’s license and check books were taken from the remaining vehicles.”

Another incident was reported before dawn Monday.

A resident told police of confronting a thief who took $80 in cash from one of two vehicles parked outside a Heather Lane home, Bakelaar said.

The bandit fled in a dark-colored sedan, the resident told police.

Bakelaar urged owners to lock their vehicles, take their key fobs and never leave valuables inside no matter where they park or for how long.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.