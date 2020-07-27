More Than 2 Dozen Jersey Shore Lifeguards Test Positive For COVID-19

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Valerie Musson
Harvey Cedars Beach in LBI.
Harvey Cedars Beach in LBI. Photo Credit: Google Maps

More than two dozen Jersey Shore lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19 after attending social gatherings, reports say.

The lifeguards are natives of Surf City, Harvey Cedars and surrounding areas on Long Beach Island, NBC New York reports.

A total of 17 Harvey Cedars lifeguards tested positive after attending a Surf City gathering. A dozen from Surf City also tested positive, the report said.

Surf City and Harvey Cedars beaches will remain open with safety protocols set. While Harvey Cedars has 73 lifeguards and will remain fully staffed, other adjustments may be made for Surf City beaches to keep visitors safe, according to the report.

Click here for more from NBC New York.

