More Than 100 Neglected Cats Rescued From NJ Hoarding Situation

More than 100 neglected cats were rescued from a hoarding situation at a home in South Bound Brook, rescue officials said.

Animal control officers from St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center were called in to assist local police after a neighbor complained about a foul odor coming from the home, St Hubert's said.

Dozens of cats and kittens were subsequently found living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, officials said.

The unidentified resident surrendered custody of the cats to St. Hubert’s. Animal control officers began removing cats from the home on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3.

The effort was expected to continue on Friday, June 4.

The investigation is ongoing and more cats and kittens will be removed as animal control officers continue to sift through household items and debris that is piled up inside the home.

“It is gut-wrenching to see so many cats and kittens living in filthy, poor conditions,” said Chris Schindler, Vice President of Field Services for St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.

“We are grateful to the South Bound Brook Police Department and Fire Department for answering the call to help these animals.”

The cats and kittens are being taken to St. Hubert’s shelters in Madison and Ledgewood where they are being assessed and medically treated. Some are suffering from malnutrition, upper respiratory infections and other ailments.

