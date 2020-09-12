More Charges Filed Against Accused Teaneck Child Sex Abuser After Domestic Violence Arrest

UPDATE: Prosecutors have filed additional charges of child sex abuse against a former personal fitness trainer from Teaneck, records show.

August Samek, 47, has remained jailed since he was accused of domestic violence assault nearly a month ago.

Additional allegations of sex with minors that emerged following that arrest have kept him behind bars.

Samek originally was arrested in August 2019 by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives who charged the married Canadian national with sexually abusing a pre-teen.

Samek spent 18 days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge released him.

He was back behind bars the following month, however, after new charges were filed. A judge again released him, with conditions, a week later, records show.

Then came an incident last month.

Samek apparently was under house arrest when officers responding to a 911 call in Teaneck arrested him for aggravated domestic violence assault on Nov. 11, according to records on file at the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack.

The victim was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck with head and arm injuries, as well as dizziness and nausea with vomiting, they said.

Samek, whom prosecutors described as “chronically unemployed,” was taken to the Bergen County Jail.

Prosecutors charged him with two counts of aggravated assault by “obstructing the breathing or blood circulation” by “placing a pillow over [the victim’s] face, blocking [the victim’s] nose and mouth,” according to a criminal complaint warrant.

A judge later ordered that Samek remain held after an ongoing investigation produced additional charges involving underage sex abuse, records show.

Charges against him currently include five counts of sexual assault on a victim under 13, three counts of child endangerment through sexual contact and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13, according to jail records.

The investigation was continuing, authorities said.

