Moonachie Man Charged With Repeated Sex Assaults On New Milford Pre-Teen

A married surveyor from Moonachie was charged with sexually assaulting a New Milford pre-teen several times.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday that members of his Special Victims Unit and New Milford police determined that John Cruzayala, 50, sexually assaulted the victim “on multiple occasions.”

They charged him with five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13 and two counts each of aggravated criminal sexual contact and sexual assault on the same victim, as well as child endangerment, Bergen County Jail records show.

Cruzayala has remained held in the county lockup since his arrest in Moonachie earlier this week.

