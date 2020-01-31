Montclair Elementary School Custodian Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl, 14

A custodian at a Montclair public school was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over a period of two years, authorities said.

Stephen Yekel, 47 -- named on the Northeast School's website as the head custodian -- is accused of assaulting the teen between October 2016 and October 2018 in several locations, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

He was arrested Jan. 23 on three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault.

Interim Montclair superintendent Nathan Parker said Yekel is no longer working in the district.

The Northeast Elementary School is located at 603 Grove St.

