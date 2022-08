Models are being sought for a commercial being filmed on the Jersey Shore later this month.

The non-speaking role calls for all genders ages 26 to 46 to play a couple in the "beach commercial" for Forge Apollo, a Pennsylvania-based video production agency.

Models will be paid $200 for seven hours of work in Wildwood on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Click here to apply.

