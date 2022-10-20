Missing Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie Found Dead: Prosecutor

The body of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found on the facility grounds during the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 20, authorities have confirmed.

Her body was found on the facility grounds behind the tennis courts around 1 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Kenneth Strother Jr., Princeton University assistant vice president for public safety said in a joint release.

Ewunetie, 20, was last seen alive near Scully Hall around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, DailyVoice.com reported.

Ewunetie's phone last pinged early Sunday, Oct. 16 to a residential area in Penns Neck — about a 7-minute drive from campus — but was then switched off, other outlets said.

While her death does not appear suspicious or criminal, an autopsy has been requested by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office, Onofri said.

Assisting agencies include the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, the Princeton University Department of Public Safety, the Princeton Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey State Park Police, the West Windsor Township Police Department, the Hamilton Police Division, the Lawrence Township Police Department, the Princeton Fire Department, the West Windsor Fire Department, the Princeton First Aid Squad and the Trenton Fire Department Dive Team.

“Misrach’s death is an unthinkable tragedy,” Princeton University VP W. Rochelle Calhoun said in a letter to the community. “Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her.”

“We know this is an upsetting time for our community, especially Misrach’s fellow students,” Calhoun said. “Princeton is a close-knit community, and we mourn Misrach together.”

