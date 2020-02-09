Mishap At Fair Lawn Auto Dealership Sends Driver To Hospital

A brand-new hatchback sustained serious damage after it crashed in a service garage at a Fair Lawn dealership Wednesday afternoon.

A male driver walked to a Hackensack University Medical Center ambulance under his own power following the mishap at the Jack Daniels Kia dealership on Broadway.

His injury wasn't considered serious, responders said.

The 2020 Kia Rio was driven from the area of the crash and parked in an exterior lot.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any other vehicles were damaged. Boyd A. Loving

