'MIRACLE': SUV Barrels Through Two Bergen Shopping Center Lots Without Hitting Anyone

A driver climbed out of her SUV after it careened through the parking lots of not one but two small shopping centers off Broad Avenue in Ridgefield.

The driver apparently lost control of her Nissan Pathfinder, which first barreled through a lot anchored by a Dunkin Donuts at Marion Place around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, responders said.

It then careened over a short wall before rolling onto its side in a lot anchored by a Dairy Queen and the Circle Cycle repair shop.

The driver was hospitalized with what were considered relatively minor injuries after she emerged from the wreckage, responders said.

"It's a miracle no one was hit," one said. "Any closer to lunchtime and that place would've been much busier."

